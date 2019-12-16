Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo Botanical Gardens

“I’ve lived here for more than 15 years but this is my very very first time and why? I don’t know,” said Mary Carrasco, Amarillo Resident.

Carrasco isn’t the only to be amazed at the beauty of the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

“I like looking at all the pretty huge leaves and the Christmas lights especially. They’re like really beautiful when they come around this time of year,” said Berkleigh Thongboutsadi, Botanical Gardens Visitor.

What originally started out as a place for local gardeners to meet and share ideas, Christmas in the Gardens is a recent show that’s been added to the Gardens’ long list of programs that are offered.

Grounds Director Greg Lusk says they’re always looking at ways to evolve.

“We try to provide education for kids and adults in horticulture, the art and science of horticulture. We do fundraisers like Christmas in the gardens where the entire community is involved. We’ll have probably 40,000 people come in this year to look at our light show,” said Lusk.

Their location on Interstate 40 allows them to be a destination that’s visited by those both near and far.

“We have visitors from around the world. It’s not uncommon to have somebody from Europe or Asia each day as well as around the United States and of course our local people are good to come,” said Lusk.

It’s definitely a labor love.

“It takes about seven weeks to put all the lights up. It’s all hands on deck to do that.We try to create an atmosphere here where people can get out of their cars as a family, walk through the gardens, enjoy the lights, enjoy the scenery, enjoy just the fellowship of being together,” said Lusk

That atmosphere is what will keep first time visitors like Carrasco coming back again.

“The lights, just everything. It’s very beautiful. Yes I will definitely be back,” said Carrasco.

For more information regarding Amarillo Botanical Gardens:

www.amarillobotanicalgardens.org