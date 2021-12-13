Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Each and every year, The Amarillo Botanical Gardens puts up a Christmas light display that you won’t soon forget about.

Botanical Gardens Executive Director Greg Lusk will be the first to tell you that their annual Christmas light display is a lot of fun but it’s also something else.

“It’s a lot of work of course doing this many Christmas lights but knowing that people come in and enjoy our work. We’re bringing Christmas cheer to everybody. It’s worth it. We have 400,000 plus lights and we add a few each year but we’re right at over 400,000,” said Lusk

When guests arrive, they’ll be given the full Christmas treatment.

“They come as families or groups of friends and they enjoy walking around this beautiful botanical gardens and seeing the lights. It just gives them the opportunity to see the gardens and enjoy the hot chocolate and coffee or s’mores and see Santa. We have a snow machine out here and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Lusk

Lusk says they see on average between 30,000 to 40,000 people each year coming to check out the display including Amarillo resident Jonathan Alexander among others.

“It’s a nice event. I liked it a lot. It was very respectful. I enjoyed it,” said Alexander.

“I was pretty amazed. The first thing I did was ask about Santa Claus and take pictures with him and just walk around. It’s kind of like my ideal date,” said an attendee.

“It’s really cool. It’s really encouraging to see people come from the tri-state area and enjoy our lights,” said Lusk

Admission is eight dollars a person for non-members but free for members and children under five years old.

The display will be open through Dec. 23, so you still have some time to go check them out.

For more information on times and hours, click here: https://amarillobotanicalgardens.org/