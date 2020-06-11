Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo Art Institute provides creative outlet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) They say art is one of the greatest forms of therapy and the Amarillo Art Institute has been a creative outlet for many people here in the panhandle.

“Our mission is to inspire educate and enrich lives through art,” Executive Director of the Amarillo Art Institute, Rachel Flores, said.

With that mission in mind, the institute has been able to impact thousands of people on the High Plains for the past 15 years.

“It’s definitely a really cool place because you get to see art all the time you get to watch people learn about art probably the coolest thing is seeing how art impacts people’s lives in ways you wouldn’t expect,” Flores said.

At least 100 students come through their doors each week, according to Flores.

“Most of what we offered was just workshops, so people could learn from nationally internationally known artists could study with them learn from people that they might otherwise not have the opportunity to learn from but at this point,” Flores explained. “Now we offer so much more so people can take ongoing classes every week they can come in and learn ceramics, weaving, oil acrylic, water color.”

The institute’s artistic influence goes far beyond its walls.

“We go out to schools and bring art education to school’s that normally don’t have any art programming , like a lot of the rural schools K-12,” Flores added. “We provide that and we just try to do anything we can in the community to bring arts to people and if they can’t come here then we go to them.”

Now the institute is planning for future projects.

“We’re going to restructure some of the way the facilities is used so it can be more functional for the arts rather than a shopping mall which is what it was originally created for,” Flores added.

Flores said renovations to the institute are already underway and will take around take around a year and a half to complete.

If you’d like to take some classes at the Amarillo Art Institute, click here, for more information.

