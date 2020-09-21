Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo Angels

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In a three-year span, the Amarillo Angels have been able to spread their wings with the goal of helping less fortunate children in our area. The non-profit said its programs make a difference in the lives of foster kids and their families.

“I saw the children in their homes who were precious who were – also had a lot of wounds and I just couldn’t sit back,” Chief Dreamer at Amarillo Angels, Gwen Hicks said.

Gwen said she was called to help foster care kids and families in the Amarillo area.

“50% of kiddos in foster care graduate from high school, and even though the State of Texas provides a tuition waiver for them only three percent of them take advantage of that,” Hicks explained. “In the next year, that 97%… 2/3 of them will be homeless, incarcerated, sex trafficked, are even dead.”

That is why the Amarillo Angels make it their priority to step in and mentor foster kids as young as age 12.

“We ask that our mentors meet with their mentee twice a month and there are ten milestones that we ask that the mentor and mentee walkthrough in a period of a year but we hope that relationship continues longer than that,” Hicks added.

Hicks also said among other programs, her team of angels also provide support for foster families.

“The Love Box Program is where we take a group of community volunteers and they agree to come alongside a family that fosters,” Hicks said.

While the Love Box is filled with items that a foster family needs, Gwen said the top priority is to encourage.

“The only other thing we ask that goes into the Love Box is a handwritten note of encouragement for every person in the family they read those they grab those first after a while, the things are nice but it’s about the encouragement, it’s about the support it’s about the love, it’s about the consistency,” Hicks said.

Hicks said there are currently around 2,900 foster children in the Amarillo-area.

If you want to volunteer to be a mentor or learn more about Amarillo Angels, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: