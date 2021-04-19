Heart of the High Plains: ADVO Companies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Oh it’s a blast. I love it. It’s so much fun,” said Susie Walunas, ADVO Companies Client.

Walunas is one of the many clients that resides and works at ADVO Companies, which assists adults in the community with special needs.

“We have 28 group homes, a vocational workshop and a dayhab center. We’ve been doing this for 30 years. Our ultimate goal is to get all our employees outside employment,” said Jeremy Bradford, ADVO/HOPE to Opportunities Vice President.

“I wake up and I get ready. I go to work which is in the workshop. The work comes to you and you fold towels or you do aprons or you can shred paper, things like that. It’s really fun because you get to do sports and you get to go to camps and stuff, if it’s normal without COVID,” said Walunas.

Like so many other non-profits, ADVO Companies was not spared when it came to the pandemic affecting their operations.

“Our workshop and dayhab center have been shutdown since March of last year. At that time we had 25 group homes, now we have 28. But those 25 group homes last year, they were in quarantine for the whole time,” said Bradford.

For Bradford, working with ADVO Companies, he says quote is a “dream come true” for personal reasons.

“I’ve got twin daughters, one of them is special needs. So eventually she’ll be in this building. So knowing that I’m doing something not only for the community now but I’m also looking for the community in the future,” said Bradford.

You can see those words ring true with Walunas.

“It’s really fun because you have all these open opportunities and they just give you so much here,” said Walunas.

“2021 is going to be the year. It has to be. It’s our 30th year,” said Bradford.

This year, ADVO Companies will hold an inaugural sporting clay shoot on May 15th out at River Breaks Ranch.

For more information on how you can sign up for it, click here: https://advocompanies.org/events