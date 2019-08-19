Heart of the High Plains: A Father-Daughter Dance

Since 1948, the Cheatwood family has been part of Hutchinson County. There have been graduations, weddings, babies, church celebrations, new jobs, new friends- even sad goodbyes. Their stories are woven into the fabric of the community. Now, they add fighting cancer to that narrative.

The Borger HOPE Gala has been held annually since 1988, and since that time HOPE has donated more than $2.9 million to the American Cancer Society. The money that the community has donated over the years has been spent nationwide, for the research, treatment, and care of cancer patients throughout the Panhandle and beyond.



This year, the 32nd Hutchinson Oil Patch Extravaganza is taking a new direction. This year, the Hutchinson Oil Patch Extravaganza has become its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the sole purpose of benefiting the citizens and communities of Hutchinson County. HOPE is incredibly excited about what the future holds.



HOPE organizers are announcing two partnerships– the first with Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation (HCHF) and the second with Frank Phillips College, Borger (FPC).



HCHF’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer treatment and to promote and serve the healthcare needs of residents living in Amarillo and the surrounding communities. In order to help HCHF in its mission, a portion of HOPE’s net proceeds will be given, in trust, to HCHF for the benefit of Hutchinson County residents and Hutchinson County residents only. In giving to HOPE, you can rest assured that your donation will benefit your family, your neighbors, and your community. These funds will also be used to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, a local program through HCHF, again, to benefit Hutchinson County families with the burden of medical care for their children.



FPC, the local community college, will receive the remaining net proceeds. This money will be used to provide scholarships for potentially dozens of local Hutchinson County youth annually who might not otherwise be able to pursue higher education. These need and merit-based scholarships will require a minimum GPA, community service, and be available to every student at FPC. HOPE funds will be made available to academic, vocational and certificate programs including Instrumentation/Electrical Tech, Nursing, Welding, Farm and Ranch management, and many others.



HOPE’s goal is that the next time an employer in Hutchinson County looks for a qualified hire, they will have applicants with deep roots to the area and the skills to make an immediate impact in our workforce and continue to improve the economic outlook of our community.