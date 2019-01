Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thousands of visitors stop by the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum every year to learn about history and traditions.

"It's our job here at PPHM to preserve those memories, collect those stories and tell the stories of those who came before us," Stephanie Price, PPHM Communications and Marketing Director said.

PPHM is working on new exhibits for the new year. One of the new exhibits is "Cowboys, Cattle and Culture." Price said, "It's the connection between Kansas City and Amarillo. A lot of people think Amarillo is connected to Fort Worth, but our former curator Michael Grauer and Dr. Amy Von Lintel from West Texas A&M spent years researching the link between Kansas City and the Texas panhandle, specifically Amarillo and there are so many connections."

PPHM's pop culture exhibit, "A Day in the Life" has been retired. In its place you'll find, "From Page, To Storage, To Stage." Price explained, "That's an exhibit talking about textiles and costumes and how people can use the PPHM collection to research theater and costumes and things like that. So it will talk about how costumes go from conception to actualization and where they go afterward."

Most exhibits get worked on one to two years before they go before the public.

"We've got to keep changing out these exhibits, we have lots of changing galleries so we want to make sure that we're telling new stories so people can learn new things every time they come here," Price said.

PPHM is also getting ready to unveil a piece of their collection that is unexpected. It will be showcased at their fundraiser, PPHM Unveiled: Rococo. The event is inspired by the Garden of Versailles. It will be held on Saturday, April 13 at PPHM. Tickets and sponsorships are available.

