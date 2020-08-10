Heart of the High Plains: 7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center

Since 2004, 7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center has been able to serve the people of the Panhandle in a very special way. The non-profit believes horses have the power to help heal the physical and mentally challenged.

“What we do here is life-changing for people,”Courtnie Dodgen with 7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center explained. “They’re just great at telling you a lot about yourself and they’re very intuitive about what you’re going through and what’s on your mind so they’re kind of are great at speaking to you in their own way.”

For years the non-profit has provided their services to those who need it the most.

“What we do here is a Equine-Assisted Therapy which is the mental health side of things as well as therapeutic riding,” Dodgen explained.

7 Star has been to change the lives of veterans suffering from PTSD to children with autism.

“We had one kiddo with severe autism he was non-verbal and when he started out here he was scared to death he would go into one of the corners of the arena and he would stand there and wouldn’t come out,” Dodgen said. “We finally got him on horseback and it was like a complete 180 he went from being the most shy child that wouldn’t talk to being like ‘I wanna ride this horse’.”

Dodgen says the spirit of 7 Star wouldn’t be possible without volunteers and community support.

7 Star is currently holding a beef raffle until August 21st. To purchase tickets, click here.