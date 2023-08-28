AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sister-Bear Foundation’s fifth annual Sister-Bear Shoot will take place at River Breaks Ranch at 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 and Julie Granger, Sister-Bear Foundation’s board president and founder, said there will be a wide range of activities at the shoot.

“We’re going to have a fajita dinner. It’s a daytime shoot for the guys that like to shoot, but it’s an evening get-together where we have a silent auction, a live auction, awards, horse races, and a dinner,” said Granger. It’s going to be a fantastic time.”

Granger said all proceeds from the shoot will benefit people in the Panhandle who need fitness and wellness resources for mobility caused by accident or illness. She said the reason the foundation holds the event is to work towards having its own fitness center.

“I know that our population just includes adults with neurological impairment, but I don’t see why we couldn’t bring in some other groups that also need a place where their population also benefits,” Granger expressed. “I really want to get to that end goal and have an actual facility where they can all be a community together in the same building. So that’s really what I’m hoping to get toward. This event helps us get a step closer every year to that, but in the meantime, it helps with our grants program and our wellness program through Northwest.”

According to Granger, it’s important for the community to come together and bring awareness to the resources the foundation offers. She said the event and the foundation are a way for her daughter Kathryn Granger, her daughter’s best friend Sarah Tucker, and Tucker’s family to be honored.

“Realizing that we’re one step away from a terrible accident in our lives and you may have a loved one that may need those resources,” said Granger. “I think this event is about awareness, but it’s also about remembering my daughter’s best friend’s family and her best friend Sarah Tucker. It’s a way for us to honor her and to make sure her friend is never forgotten.”

Granger said the foundation has been able to grant over $51,000 to people who need assistance through its grant program. She said the foundation’s wellness program has brought specialized equipment to our area.

The Sister-Bear Foundation’s mission is to provide adaptive fitness and wellness resources for adults in our area who have had a neurological accident or illness. The foundation strives to improve the overall quality of life by providing people with independence, functionality, and health.

For more information about the Sister-Bear Foundation and the upcoming Sister-Bear Shoot, visit the foundation’s website.