Heart of the High Plains: 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —For a little more than a decade, the 24-Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center has made it their mission to help those suffering from cancer.

“Doesn’t matter where you’re treated, doesn’t matter what kind of cancer you have, doesn’t matter if you go out of town for treatment, you live here and we want to help you,” said Ryan Parnell, 24-Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center Director.

That’s the motto of the center, helping panhandle residents with cancer, fight the good fight free of charge.

“From the moment of diagnosis until the time you decide you’re good, we have services and classes and activities that can benefit survivors like counseling, nutrition counseling, dietary programs, wellness programs, and support groups,” said Parnell.

The center’s biggest event is their annual 24-Hours in the Canyon bike race in Palo Duro Canyon, which is the only simultaneous 24-hour road and mountain bike event in the country.

“Over the last 13 years that we’ve done 24-hours, we’ve raised $2.2 million and every dollar of that literally has gone to helping cancer patients in this region,” said Parnell.

One of those beneficiaries of their help is two-time cancer survivor David Burton.

“The stuff they do here, I really appreciate this thing because I get a lot of activity and exercise, diet information, that sort of thing to stay healthy. That’s how you fight it. It gives me an opportunity to get out and socialize with people and I’ve made a lot of new friends here. It also keeps me active,” said Burton.

“Having cancer is one of those unique things that doesn’t really go away. Once they’re finished with treatment, there are still lasting effects and there’s always anxieties. There’s always nervousness, there’s always needs that need to be met. Whether it’s providing them a wig, whether it’s helping them with a dietary need, things like that at no charge, that’s a big plus. We see life change on a regular basis here at the center and it’s very very uplifting and motivating. It’s just really a unique situation to be able to provide that to folks that live here,” said Parnell.

The 24 Hours in the Canyon bike race has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 and 30.

For more information about the race and cancer survivorship center, click here: https://24hoursinthecanyon.org/

