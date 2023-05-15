AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For more than a decade, cyclists have filled Palo Duro Canyon during the summer for the 24 Hours in the Canyon mountain bike and road bike event.

Officials said that 100% of funds raised from the race are donated to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center, with the event being the only simultaneous 24-hour mountain bike and road bike event in the country.

This year, June 3rd – 4th, 2023 will be the 17th year of 24 Hours in the Canyon and Event Director Ryan Parnell said it continues to grow.

“The very first year, it looked like a little Saturday group ride. We had about 100 folks all from Amarillo and we have blossomed into where we are today where we are expecting 1000 participants from all over the United States and we actually have a guy from Thailand coming this year,” said Parnell.

Parnell added it’s humbling to see the growth of the event.

“People want to actually be a part of this crazy weekend and be a part of what is going on. But really, it’s touching, because I’m able to see where the money goes and see the fruition of the funds being raised and used and the lives that it is changing and touching through our Cancer Survivorship Center program,” said Parnell.

The 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center is a program of the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation. The foundation’s free programs and services are for any adult survivor to access during and after treatment.

“We come alongside them while they are in their treatment, cancer survivors in their treatment and we provide ancillary services that cancer centers don’t or can’t do. So, we have group wellness classes, we have support groups, we have nutrition counseling, and we have counselors like Kristen that will provide one on one counseling. We have a brand new chemo brain class. all of these things we do are specifically geared that provide wellness for folks that are going through treatment and after treatment,” said Parnell.

Parnell said that at the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center, they want to not only focus on the survivor but the family as well.

“Everyone goes through the cancer diagnosis. You may not be the one getting the chemo or the radiation, but you are going through this journey with this person who is. And, so we make sure everyone knows, spouse, loved one, caregiver, whatever that looks like, neighbor, friend, whoever that is, bring them and be a part of the activities. Be a part of the programs. They need assistance as well and a lot of times too, there is true caregiver burnout and if the caregiver does not take care of themselves, then they can’t provide good care for the loved one they are caring for,” said Parnell.

Kristen Clark, a contract LPC with the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center and a participant in the race said 24 Hours in the Canyon is the most unique event she has ever been a part of.

“Just starting from the sendoff, you come off the mack dick parking lot and you hit park road five and you see Survivor Row and it is where all of these cancer survivors come out and they line that road, cheering you on as you start the event and you see every single one of those faces that benefit from 24 hours in the canyon, you see them and their families and it really does, you know you’re riding you’re bike at 10 PM, 2 AM, 6 AM and you’re tired, but you think about all these people that you are riding for and who you are honoring and serving by riding your bike in this event and it does, it really gives you the grit to just finish, because you think about how tough and resilient these cancer survivors are,” said Clark.

Clark added this event is for everyone, no matter what a person’s skill level is.

“There are whole families that will come out there and camp the entire weekend, there are people out there doing non-competitive loops which is a really, really fun loop in the canyon or you can come out and do the competitive loop or just come out and camp and hang out,” said Clark.

“We always like to say, if you can ride a bike, you can be a part of 24 Hours in the Canyon,” said Parnell.

Parnell added that the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation focuses on the five major types of cancer that are found in the High Plains

Some of the other services that the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation provide are free mammograms for breast cancer, as for lung cancer, the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation has Tabacco Free Amarillo and for prostate cancer, they offer free PSA screenings every year. For colorectal cancer, they are working with Texas Tech on some programs, and then for skin cancer, they provide sunscreen at all the city parks and pools throughout Amarillo, as well as Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

To learn more about the race and how you can participate, you can visit here. And to find out more about the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center and the programs they offer, you can their website or call 806-331-2400.