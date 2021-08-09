Heart Of The High Plains: 2021 Borger HOPE Gala

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2021 Borger HOPE Gala is back on. After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s event will focus on giving hope to people who have dealt with cancer or are current patients.

“Our theme this year is ‘Survivors’,” said gala Co-Chair Chelsea Opdenhoff. “We’re kind of playing off of the show, and also really wanting to highlight the survivors of cancer in our community.”

The Borger HOPE Gala started in 1988 as a small community get together, but formed it’s own non-profit a few years ago to keep donation funds in Hutchinson County.

“We wanted a broader outreach,” said gala Co-Chair Garren Opdenhoff. “So we started our own 501(c)(3) and teamed up with HCHF, and through that we can reach out to cancer patients. But we can also reach out to Children’s Miracle Network, so we really get to impact everyone in the community.”

So far, the gala has raised nearly $3 million for the research, treatment and care of local cancer patients.

“The money that we raise goes to support people in our community who are dealing with cancer and other illnesses and we get to make an impact there,” Opdenhoff said. “We impact both the Harrington Cancer Health Foundation & Frank Phillips College. The latest update we have from Harrington is that they’ve been able to help over 40 individuals from our community with over $40,000 that has really made an impact.”

The gala also aims to enhance the education of local youth through a financial aid partnership with Frank Phillips College.

“We’re donating four scholarships for students,” Opdenhoff said. “It’s a need and merit-based scholarship. So they select students they feel like would represent HOPE well, that have a volunteer minded outreach and they want to impact their community as well.”

Area cancer patients are also able to receive assistance with everyday expenses so they can focus on their health.

“Children’s Miracle Network has helped with medical bills, hearing aids, which has been really awesome to see, HCHF has helped with mortgages and gas cards and different things like that.”

The 2021 Borger HOPE Gala will be held on Saturday, September 25th, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $200 per couple and will be on sale soon.

To learn more about this year’s event, including how you can attend, donate or support, click here.