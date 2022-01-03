Heart of the Heart Plains: Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s 40th Annual M*A*S*H Bash Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s annual M*A*S*H Bash Blood Drive will hit a significant milestone this year.

This weekend’s annual M*A*S*H Bash Blood Drive will be celebrating 40 years of helping to save lives.

“It’s real exciting that we’ve been doing it for four decades. It’s just a way for us to honor first responders and all of our military personnel. It’s a really fun drive. We’ve got a lot of older donors that come out for this one. Typically we receive over 200 donations for this drive and we’re hoping to hit that as well this year. It’ll all be decorated in M*A*S*H theme and it’s just a good way to bring in blood after the new year,” said Misti Newsom, Coffee Memorial Blood Center Donor Recruitment & Events Manager.

There’s a reason for the timing of the event.

“Because unfortunately there’s a lot of accidents around that time. So we really need to replenish that blood supply but also have a lot more on the shelf. Also people schedule elective surgeries because they’re off work and a lot of times that’ll lead to blood usage,” said Newsom.

Donors that come out will be able to take advantage of Coffee Memorial’s new COVID-19 antibody testing.

“In the past, the antibody test would measure the antibodies from actually having COVID. This antibody test will actually measure if you have it from COVID or from getting the vaccine. A lot of people want to know that. They want to know, did my body accept the vaccine well. Do I have the antibodies now and this test will show that,” said Newsom.

So what does Newsom say is a big reason for the event’s success?

“We have such a great community and we’ve got some loyal blood donors. We just appreciate that loyalty of our donors helping out our area patients,” said Newsom.

The M*A*S*H Bash Blood Drive will be a two-day event at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

It will be Friday, January 7th from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M.

The event will continue on Saturday, January 8th from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

For more information about donating and the M*A*S*H Bash Blood Drive, click here: https://www.thegiftoflife.org/web/

