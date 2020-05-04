Girl Scouts Women of Distinction event will continue as planned

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts annual Women of Distinction event will still go on as planned this fall. The hope is to bring together people from all over the High Plains for one special evening.

The program recognizes women who are working hard to make things better for their generation and the ones after.

“We want the girls to realize who they are, see their accomplishments, see what a positive woman can do in this world,” Natalie Stephenson, a former honoree, said.

Around five awards will be given at the Women of Distinction event, but not all of them will be for women. There will be an award for one man who is strong enough to be a Girl Scout.

“We have numerous men in the Girl Scout organization who show good leadership and how to be a good dad,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson, a Girl Scout of more than 60 years, said receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was one of the happiest days of her life.

“I guess they decided that I deserved to be recognized and I was totally blown away it was a thrill to receive that I really got choked up,” Stephenson said.

For this year’s event, the hope is to let these girls see what they can achieve.

“A lot of the times individuals don’t get the recognition they deserve and so this is an opprotunity to say thank you,” Stephanie Pena, said.

Healthy living, leadership, S.T.E.M., and community responsibility. These are the focus areas for success that honorees are said to contribute to.

The Women of Distinction event is still looking for nominees, and you do not have to be a Girl Scout to be honored. Click here to complete a nomination form.

The Amarillo Women of Distinction 2020 event will be held on August 27 at the United Methodist Church on Polk Street.

