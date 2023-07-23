AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — First Christian Church Disciples of Christ kicked off its 14th annual “Soles4Souls” shoe drive this month.

‘Soles4Souls’ is an international nonprofit that takes donated shoes and provides them to those in need, helps entrepreneurs in developing countries grow their business of selling donated shoes, and saves the planet by extending the life of shoes. First Christian Church Disciples of Christ is partnering with the organization to allow the Amarillo community to make a global impact.

“People can take something like shoes that maybe they’ve outgrown, or they’re not wearing anymore and pass them on to others who can use them. It helps keep the shoes and things out of the landfill which is definitely good for the environment. So, it’s a great opportunity for people folks in the community to give to others,” said Senior Minster Brett Coe.

Coe talked about what he hopes the church accomplishes with the shoe drive.

“I think the biggest thing with a drive like this is just knowing that we’ve helped someone, someone that we’ll probably never meet never know. But still that through a small very small donation something that that we’re not using anymore that we can bless somebody,” said Coe.

He said that one of his favorite things to watch is everyone come to drop off shoes for the drive and how excited they are to give back.

“Amarillo is such a giving community anyway. And to see people come in and almost always smiling. Some even you know, carrying big bags, struggling to carry big bags. It’s just great to see as people come in the joy that they experience and giving and the opportunity taking advantage of the opportunity to help other people,” he said.

The ‘Soles4Souls’ shoe drive is still going on until July 31st and the church is taking shoes for all age groups. Donations can be dropped off at the church office at 3001 Wolflin, Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm. They will also take donations Sunday mornings before or after 10 a.m. worship.

To learn more about ‘Soles4Souls’ you can visit their website.