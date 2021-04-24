Fill With Hope hosts Cars for Kids Car Show to help with food insecurity in Canyon ISD

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday was the first Cars for Kids car show hosted by Fill With Hope, with all proceeds going to help feed hungry kids in Canyon ISD.

More than 130 cars lined the Canyon Square on Saturday, some coming from as far as New Mexico and Oklahoma to help raise much-needed funds to feed kids.

Executive Director for Fill With Hope, Cindy Sheets, said the money they raise will be used to help now and in the future.

“We have about 1,200 students that we are providing for, but we are also making plans for next fall. We have two new schools in the Canyon School District. Even proceeds from today will start benefitting children that will be coming in,” said Sheets.

Sheets said through this event they were also able to reach out and speak to a new demographic who didn’t know about the organization.

“They have been able to step forward when they found out who we were and what we were doing and they were all in,” said Sheets.

One of the participants in Saturday’s show, Don Meyer said it’s a great feeling to help.

“Everybody should help as much as we can. It’s a very good benefit,” added Meyer.

Sheets said they didn’t have a specific monetary goal, but being there to share their organization’s role in the community was helpful.

“We’ve met so many wonderful people, a lot of new people that wanted to get involved with our organization, but didn’t know how or hadn’t heard of us. It’s just been a brand new way to participate and raise money to feed these kids,” said Sheets.

To find out more about Fill With Hope and how you can help, you can visit their website here.