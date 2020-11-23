Fifth annual ‘Panhandle Gives’ kicks off today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nine days of giving to local non-profits and “The Panhandle Gives” campaign leads into what’s nationally called “Giving “Tuesday.”

“At this time when we’re experiencing such high levels of social isolation and loneliness, it’s going to be better than ever to take part in that feeling,” said Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday Co-Founder.

That feeling is generosity. Today the Amarillo Area Foundation kicks off its fifth annual “Panhandle Gives” campaign, a panhandle-wide nine-day event of giving in which people can donate to any one of the 150 participating local non-profits.

It runs through Tuesday, Dec. 1, also known as Giving Tuesday. A global movement that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

“Watching community campaigns like Panhandle Gives do better every year and connect more people every year and continue to strengthen their communities and the bonds between people and their local non-profits. It is incredibly rewarding. The great thing about it is that it gets better every year and I don’t mean in terms of dollars raised but in terms of the levels of collaboration and innovation and creativity that we see from the leaders,” said Curran.

So how has COVID-19 affected what they do with Giving Tuesday?

“Monetary giving, just looking at donations to non-profits was actually higher by significant numbers in the second quarter of this year than it was in the first quarter. So that means people were donating more after the pandemic began than they were in the first few months of the year. Right at the time when you would think people would be thinking mainly about themselves and about their loved ones, just making sure that all those people are safe and have what they need, even at that very early stage. People were also thinking about their neighbors, about their communities and then about complete strangers even beyond that,” said Curran.

The way it’s structured is a donation can be designated to a charity of choice or to an undesignated donation to the amplification fund at the AAF.

All donations to the fund will be distributed amongst the participating non-profit organizations.

“So even if you have room for a small gift, it’s going to be worth more than that and even if it’s not money that you have to give, there are so many other ways to be generous and generosity always feels good. But it feels tripley as good when you’re joining with a community who’s being generous at the same time,” said Curran.

Even with the pandemic still ongoing, Curran is quite optimistic that this can be the best year of giving, however that may be.

“We have proven as a country, as a world this year that it is more than possible to be generous from the safety of your own home or outside as safely as can be. Humans are very creative beings when it comes to generosity. I’m sad that people can’t be together, as we all are, not just on Giving Tuesday but every day. I’m sad for what everybody is going through. At the same time, I don’t think that’s going to stop anybody from being generous who has any desire to be generous,” said Curran.

In addition to the 2020 campaign, the Amarillo Area Foundation is covering all fees when giving online.

That means, you will not have to pay a credit card or platform fee and 100% of all donations will go to your favorite non-profits.

For more information on “Panhandle Gives” and ways you can donate, click here.