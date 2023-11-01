AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services of Amarillo was named Bank of America’s 2023 Neighborhood Champion and also received $50,000 along with leadership training during a surprise announcement at the nonprofit’s monthly board meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the award is part of Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program which is focused on providing funding and leadership training to nonprofit organizations to aid underserved neighborhoods.

Family Support Services, according to its website, offers several resources and programs for at-risk children, families, and individuals within the community.

“Our mission is to empower individuals and families through comprehensive advocacy, education, and intervention services,” the website read.

Visit the nonprofit’s website to access the many resources that are offered and to find out more about area events.