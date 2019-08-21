Faith City Mission holds ribbon cutting for new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission cut the ribbon on their new location at the old BSA Hospice building this afternoon.

They also held an open house to show off all the new renovations.

The building was gifted to FCM back in March of 2017.

The interior of the building was designed to shelter more people than Faith City Mission’s previous location.

RELATED: Exclusive first look inside Faith City Mission’s new home

“From our present location, we serve about 76,000 meals a year and we’re in hopes that this will be—we can even provide more here and we’re really excited about that,” said Jena Taylor, executive director of Faith City Mission.

Taylor said the new location will meet people’s immediate needs, like food, clothing, showers and a place to sleep.

The modern, newly-renovated building will serve homeless populations in the short-term but those who need long-term care or enroll in a program will stay at their ranch off of Highway 287.

According to Taylor, the mission will make the move from its current location in downtown in phases beginning Aug. 22.