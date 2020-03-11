Eveline Rivers-McCoy Christmas Project shifting focus of organization

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After more than 40 years of serving children in the Amarillo community during the Christmas and winter season, The Eveline Rivers Christmas Project is changing its focus.

“I’m going to miss every part of it, it’s been my baby for a long time,” said Eveline Rivers-McCoy, Founder & Executive Director of Eveline Rivers Christmas Project.

It came down to a decision of need versus want for panhandle staple Eveline Rivers-McCoy and her annual Christmas Project’s toy drive.

“We have two projects, we have the coat project and we have the Christmas project. So we decided to ramp up our coat project to keep our children warm, phase out our Christmas project and be better community supporters of the funds that come into us on taking care of our children,” said Rivers-McCoy.

After 40 years of it, it was a decision for Rivers-McCoy and the project’s board.

“The emotions rode the roller coaster up and down and up and down but we have mellowed out now and we are understanding that the decision we’ve made is the right decision and that it will take care of our children. They can be warm to walk to school, to wait on the school bus, to be in an unheated home, to sleep well at night and go to school the next day,” said Rivers-McCoy.

Of course, Rivers-McCoy says there will be aspects from the toy drive that she’ll miss dearly.

“The fact that the child will be waiting on our volunteers to deliver on delivery day. I’m going to miss the fact of several generations come together on the nights of November and December to box and wrap and sort and label and it’s a gathering of our community and the community’s support to get that done. Any child who needs a coat, we want them to come to us with a referral from a non-profit from one of their teachers, from the school and we’re going to take care of them,” said Rivers-McCoy.

For more information about the project and how you can volunteer or donate, click here: https://evelineriversproject.org/

