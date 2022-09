AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center is set to host its 2022 Spring Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Civic Center Heritage Room.

The Center noted that the lunch will be its only fundraiser of the year and the donations and sponsorships help meet the needs of homeless women and children who are in the program.

For more information on the program visit the Downtown Women’s Center website.