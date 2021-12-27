Downtown Women’s Center: Helping at-risk women and children for over 30 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For more than 32 years, the Downtown Women’s Center has helped at-risk women and children in the area change their lives.

The mission of the Downtown Women’s Center is simple.

“We provide housing and services to overcome homelesssness for women and childeren,” said Stephanie Goins, Development Director for DWC. ‘We just want to make sure that people who are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction are taken care of.”

With those services, a chance at recovery and rehabilitation…To truly turn their lives around.

When women come into the program, they come directly off of the streets,” Goins said. “There’s women who come in, they haven’t eaten in a while, they don’t have medical attention, and so they need that type of help. Here at Downtown Women’s Center, we’re able to get them everything that they need in order to sustain.”

The Downtown Women’s Center is a two to two and a half year program with shelters such as the Haven House, an entry point dormitory for women without children. The Abba House, 10 small efficiencies with bathrooms and a living area for women with children. And the Gratitude House, for women who’ve graduated from the program, with educational and life goals.

“Our approach is to have them here through counseling, they’re going to have their needs taken care of mentally and physically, and we just make sure that they have everything that they need,” said Goins.

Although the Downtown Women’s Center’s mission is to help at-risk women and children in the area, men, you can help out too.

“This men’s club is a group of men who help with things around our shelters,” Goins said. “So, if we need some help with shoveling the snow, or if we need help moving big items, that some of the women can’t move, they are there for us.”