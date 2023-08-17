CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dove Creek Equine Rescue is set to host their annual women’s retreat in late August called “Women and Horses Empowerment through Boundaries.”

The women’s retreat will be begin at 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 and run until 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Dove Creek Equine Rescue, located at 16201 Gordon Cummings Road in Canyon. Executive Director of Dove Creek Equine Rescue Laurie Higgin-Kerley said they want the main focus of the retreat to be about feeling empowered by setting healthy boundaries.

“Boundaries are about feeling safe and protected. We bring in the horses, they’re the cornerstone of the retreat,” said Higgins-Kerley. “We bring them in because they are such great teachers… they run in a herd and so in the herd, their boundaries are all about safety and survival.”

Laurie Higgins-Kerley, Jennifer Landram, and Rebecca Hoehne will be at the four day retreat going over the Medicine Wheel concept on the “whole” human. They will cover physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects and attendees will be able to experience group talking stick circles, yoga, meditation, mandala art, and much more. In addition, sessions with horses will also be available.

“It’s very empowering to work with the majestic large animals, because they will immediately reflect to us how well we’re doing with our behavior and our intention,” said Higgins-Kerley. “They help us learn how to hold our space. That, in turn, helps us feel safe and secure. So working with horses, helps us establish healthier boundaries with people in our lives.”

While at the retreat, participants will learn skills and practice ways to set healthy boundaries in life. Higgins-Kerley said having boundaries helps one to feel safe and secure.

“When you leave the retreat, you’ll come away different you’ll come away feeling stronger, more confident,” said Higgins-Kerley. “Clarity on how to move forward with new solutions. We’re going to teach techniques on how to be grounded and breathe, breathing techniques, breathe deeper and just different practices to take home”

When registering, the full amount will include lodging and meals. To register for the Women and Horses Empowerment through Boundaries retreat go to the Dove Creek Equine Rescue website. For more information on DCER, check out their Facebook page.

Check out the full Laurie Higgins-Kerley Interview below:

Laurie Higgins-Kerley, Executive Director of Dove Creek Equine Rescue