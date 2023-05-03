CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dove Creek Equine Rescue is having their annual “Meet a Horse” day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the rescue.

DCER, located at 16201 Cummings Road in Canyon, detailed that the tickets for the event are $10 per person and free for children five and under.

DCER is a local non-profit organization that heals horses and people. According to their mission, they help restore the dignity, purpose, and wholeness of unwanted horses who need a second chance in life and humans who need healing and direction by providing compassionate care, connection, and education.

Meet a Horse Day is for people to come out and raise awareness on their mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming horses. During the event, the community can meet the inspiring rescue horses and other barnyard animals.

Dove Creek Equine Rescue Director of Operations and Volunteers Ali McEwen said Meet the Horse Day has grown into one of their biggest events.

“The idea is to get people to come down to Dove Creek Equine Rescue,” said McEwen. “Once you see it with your eyes and you touch the animals with your hands, we feel like it’s a big game changer. It brings in a lot more volunteers for us and a lot more awareness. A lot of sponsors and donors get to see hands on for what we do.”

The community can enjoy taking pictures with a horse, face painting, bouncy houses, food from a variety of vendors, and more.

McEwen expressed her gratitude for all the help from the donors and sponsors, “We want to thank this year’s sponsors, which is Randall 911, The People’s Federal Credit Union, and 5Star Phone Guide 911 Services.”

For more information about DCER and their Meet a Horse Day event, you can check out Dove Creek Equine Rescue’s website or check them out on Facebook.