CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dove Creek Equine Rescue will be hosting its annual Sunset Dinner at the rescue on Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The dinner is Dove Creek’s biggest event of the year.

Ali McEwen, Dove Creek’s director of operations and volunteers, said the theme this year is ‘Ode to the Ol’ West.’ McEwen said there will be auctions and other activities at the dinner.

“So it’s going to be ‘Ode to the Ol’ West’ and it’s going to be a tribute to the old westerns,” said McEwen. “We are going to have it from six to ten. Individual tickets are $100 and we will have table purchases as well. We are going to have the Walker Williams Band here and we’ll have a silent auction, and a live auction, and Sips and Giggles will be hosting the bar. So we’ll have a whole lot of activities and stuff going on. We’ll have some good barbeque, a good barbeque dinner, and some specialty desserts by some local chefs.”

She said the rescue chose the theme because it serves as a tribute to the horses of the past and present.

“We just kind of wanted to switch it up and really pay tribute to what horses have been for many, many years for so many humans. And just so people can really remember what it’s all about and where we’ve come now,” McEwen said.

According to McEwen, the proceeds from the Sunset Dinner will benefit the equine rescue.

“They go right back into the horses. So this is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s really the main thing that sustains our rescue for the entire year,” she said.

McEwen said prices for table purchases vary because there are different levels of sponsorships. She said those prices, as well as individual ticket prices, can be found on Dove Creek’s website.