AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo organization Dove Creek Equine Rescue will celebrate its 10-year milestone anniversary in 2022, and said it will continue to focus on its mission to rescue and rehome horses on the Texas Panhandle.

Dove Creek Equine Rescue Director Ali McEwen sat down with KAMR Local 4 News to discuss the organization’s work and accomplishments.