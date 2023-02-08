CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dove Creek Equine Rescue recently announced the details for its “Heart of the Herd” Valentine’s Day campaign, giving members of the community the chance to raise money for the rescue through Valentine’s Day gifts.

According to a news release, the rescue is inviting the community to donate to the organization in a person’s honor. The rescue will mail a special valentine to the loved one informing them of the gift. Officials said all new donors will receive a Heart of the Herd bumper sticker and will be in a drawing to win a gift basket featuring rescue t-shirts, caps and salsa.

“Our Heart of the Herd donors are so special to us because recurring gifts provide sustainability for the organization that we can count on every month,” Laurie Higgins-Kerley, the executive director of the Dove Creek Equine Rescue, said in the release. “It costs us $300 per month to care for a healthy horse. If the horse or barnyard animal is in a compromised state, that cost can be much higher. Gifts of every size make a real difference (for) the herd, which averages 30 animals. We currently have 79 monthly donors, and we hope to add at least 21 new monthly donors during February for a total of 100, which would cover an entire month of care for the whole herd!”

For more information, or to sign up as a monthly donor, visit the rescue’s website.