Donors Give Blood at M*A*S*H Blood Drive

The last day of the M*A*S*H Blood Drive was Saturday, Jan. 5 at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Donors came out to Coffee Memorial to donate to those who need it. They took time out of their day to give to someone they likely will never meet.

Suzanne Talley, the director of marketing and public relations for the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, set a goal for the number of blood donations they received.

"Our goal is to reach 350 units this weekend for the mobile side of things, but then we also have our in center numbers as well," Talley explained. "So overall total we're looking for about 400 units."

People are also donating more than just blood.

"Some are donating platelets, some are donating plasma, some are doing whole blood...it's what suits your blood type best and how much time you have," Talley said.

Longtime donor Daniel Martinez said that making time to donate was a must for him.

"I try giving at least four times a year and was due," Martinez said. "I could not donate last month and when I heard the drive was going on today... I had the perfect opportunity to donate and save a life."

A small section in the Coffee Memorial Blood Center is dedicated to one of the past recipients.

Carla's Corner is one of the many reminders of how important donating blood is in the CMBC building.

"Carla was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 11 and she spent a lot of time in the hospital," Talley continued "She got chemotherapy and all kinds of other therapies in addition to various surgeries."

Carla also received blood transfusions.



"When she got a blood transfusion it made her feel amazing," Talley said.

Carla's Corner was originally where Carla would babysit and play with the children that came in with their parents.



"She would sit in the corner where there's toys and games and she would babysit peoples kids so that they could donate blood," Talley explained, "That kids like her battling cancer could have the same opportunity to receive blood like she did."

Carla passed away at the age of 12 back in 2014, but her family still encourages people to donate blood when they can.

To donate, all that is needed is a valid I.D. or if participants are under the age of 16 they must have written consent from their parents.

The CMBC will provide snacks and drinks for donors at no cost to them.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -