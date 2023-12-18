AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center’s temporary Ocean Bound exhibit is preparing to set sail. Ocean Bound opened on Sept. 23 and was created by the Sciencenter of Ithaca, New York, with funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

“We are so sad to say that Ocean Bound is waving goodbye,” Sophia Britto, DHDC’s marketing coordinator, said. “We were so happy to have it for our community to explore, to dive into, and to learn about watersheds and ocean conservation. The last day you will be able to see it is Jan. 7 which is a Sunday and then Monday we will be closed and it will start packing up.”

Britto said the exhibit brought a season-long exploration of aquatic animals in addition to watersheds and the ocean. It featured a full-sized yellow submarine, a 3D model where visitors could control the rain, and much more.

“It also shows different pollutants,” she added. “It had a Rube Goldberg machine as well which talked about how water can travel through storm drains. It was really interactive and really exciting to have here.”

According to Britto, DHDC brings in travel exhibits that will provide knowledge on a topic that the region may not have strong expertise in.

“With Ocean Bound it explored watersheds. It explored water conservation. Submarine life as well. How water is going back to the ocean,” she said. “Since we are in a desert kind of, we don’t have that knowledge. We don’t learn about that so much. So we brought it in to kind of boost that learning experience and bring something new and exciting where our community no matter how old or young you are can learn something from.”

Britto said it was fun getting to watch the guests interact with the exhibit and explore this topic.

“I know I had a lot of fun exploring it and from what I saw, the guests coming in had a lot of fun as well,” she said.

There are only a few more weeks left for visitors to see the exhibit and Britto encourages the community to come visit DHDC before Ocean Bound departs after Jan. 7, 2024.