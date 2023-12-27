AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas day may be over, but it’s still the season of giving for the Don Harrington Discovery Center. DHDC is offering a Buy One, Give One 50% off deal on family and family plus memberships.

Sophia Britto, DHDC’s marketing coordinator, said the discount started on Black Friday and is the same as it is every year, with another option being provided this year.

“It’s something we’ve done every year, but this year we are also offering a gift certification option,” Britto said. “So when you purchase the membership it has to be for the same two types of memberships. It can be two family memberships or two family plus memberships. But rather it starts the membership at the time of purchasing, you can get a gift certificate instead to give back to your family and they can cash it in whenever they are ready to start their membership.”

Britto said the discount is something the whole family can enjoy with a year full of discoveries.

“They can come and view our exhibits whenever they would like. It includes the whole family so they can make all sorts of memories and discoveries together,” she said. “A membership also gives them discounted ticket pricing at our special events like May the 4th Be With You, Wizarding School, and all that fun stuff. And if you are a member and you are looking for some stuff to do with your partner, maybe a date night. We also do discounts for our after-dark events like Beerology, Cheers at Wildcat Bluff, and Dueling Pianos which is a fan favorite.”

According to Britto, there is also a $30 Wildcat Bluff Nature Center add-on that can be purchased as well.

“We encourage you to throw that in there because it gives you access to over seven miles of hiking trails,” she said. “The Bluff is also beautiful year round and we have plenty of fun events happening out there too that we would love for you guys to take advantage of your membership with.”

Britto said the Buy One, Give One 50% off membership deal is only available in person or over the phone. The offer can be purchased through Dec. 31.