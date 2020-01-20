Don Harrington Discovery Center inspiring minds in the panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center has been offering students of all ages a more hands-on experience with the world of science, outside the classroom for years.

Regina Ralstone, director of development said science is everywhere.

“I think it’s important for kids to have an opportunity and adults, to see things in a different light than we always do,” said Ralstone.

Ralstone told us she loves being able to see their reactions.

“It’s a lot of fun to see you know, Johnny may be trying to show grandma or grandpa something he just built or accomplished and this new epiphany or this lightbulb goes off, and you can see the joy and the excitement in their face. And you can see their loved ones joy and excitement by getting to share that with them too,” Ralstone said.

She says the Discovery Center hopes that excitement could even spark a new career path.

“Kiddos may decide, ‘hey I’m real interested in this one piece that’s there, what is that? Oh that’s biology? Oh okay well maybe I wanna do something like that for a living when I grow up, or maybe this is a hobby I want to pick up and this is something I’m really interested in doing,'” she added.

If you do not find something that strikes your curiosity, come back and try again because the Discovery Center regularly switches out its exhibits.

“You may come and the space theater may be different. Obviously, those shows change more than others. We have different demonstrations and activities and hands-on things for the kids. Robotics, robots they love that. Always a good idea to check a calendar see what time those things are happening and come for your favorites,” Ralstone explained.

The bigger exhibits change every few months, the latest is called Amazing Butterflies.

“It’s a life-size maze, you get to be a caterpillar and go through the whole life cycle and see if you can work your way through and come out on the other end through metamorphosis,” Ralstone said.

The Discovery Center isn’t just for kids, they aim to inspire minds of all ages. Beerology, an event for anyone 21 and older, is coming up on February 7. To find out more about the adults-only event, click here.

