AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is braving the cold this week, as well as the next two weeks with its Arctic Explorer Camp. The camp is being offered through Friday, Dec. 22, and will kick back up again from Dec. 27-29 and Jan. 2-5.

Sophia Britto, DHDC’s marketing coordinator, said the Arctic Explorer Camp is a day camp for children ages three years old to those entering the fifth grade. She said campers will learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers will be present.

“It’s always a lot of fun. We do this every year and it’s offered when most school districts have their winter break,” Britto said. “If you want to continue learning outside of the classroom, this is a great option for caregivers to register their children because it lets them explore the discovery center during a time when maybe there is not a lot going on. They can learn something new, make new friends and connections, and of course discoveries. We are always teaching them some amazing science concepts while they are here.”

According to Britto, campers will learn about winter-themed topics, participate in science experiments, and make holiday-themed activities and crafts.

“You might kind of be learning about how igloos are constructed, winter weather, blizzards, how ice is formed,” she said. “We always do stuff with liquid nitrogen, which is like negative 300 degrees. We bring that out for the fun science experiments that we will be doing. We’ll also do crafts for them to take home and to show off to their families or friends.”

Britto said it’s important that kids continue learning outside of the classroom, even on school breaks and holidays.

“We want to provide a place where they can continue learning and continue having fun. At least making memories,” she said. “Our Arctic Explorer Camp is a way to do that. There’s plenty of ways to do that, but we like to offer our community a space to explore exhibits, make discoveries, meet our animals, and all that fun stuff.”

According to Britto, DHDC is offering an option to save $25 if you register for five different days. She said you can even plan ahead and register for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day camp or the President’s Day camp as well to save money.