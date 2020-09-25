Doctors travel across the country to provide dental care for kids in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two health care professionals are riding across the country for six weeks to provide dental care for kids in need.

They are doing all this through a non-profit organization called ‘Smile of a Lifetime’.

On Friday, Sept. 25 the doctors made a stop in Amarillo and spoke with our local dental community and patient families.

Orthodontist Dr. Donald Montano said, “Our goal is to put smiles on kids that deserve it and aren’t in a situation where financially they can afford it. So we’ve moved out nationally and we’ve been very successful and we’re dedicated to bringing in more people and getting the word out. “

Amarillo orthodontists Dr. Tanner Cook and dr. Anthony Harwell will join the ride from Cadillac Ranch to Hartwell Cook offices.

