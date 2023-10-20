AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIR) — Texas Dairy Queen restaurants are set to launch a special initiative on Saturday benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation in Amarillo, through the purchase of a Blizzard.

According to officials with the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, during the “Spoons for Smiles” initiative, community members can purchase a Blizzard at area locations on Saturday to provide support for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Officials detailed that $1 from every Blizzard purchased, up to $50,000 in total, will be donated by the council to CMN Hospitals.

“We love to serve up smiles each day to fans of all ages at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “DQ’s big red spoon is synonymous with making people smile when they enjoy a Blizzard Treat. Spoons for Smiles is a one-day opportunity for Texans to make a difference in the lives of children who appreciate a friendly smile and the incredible care received at one of the 16 member children’s hospitals in Texas.”

Officials noted that the following fall Blizzard treats are all up for grabs:

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard

Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard

New! Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter Blizzard

Officials added that the initiative will provide “critical funds for lifesaving equipment and pediatric healthcare resources” for CMN Hospitals throughout Texas.

Those interested can also order their favorite DQ dishes and treats on the DQ mobile app for the “Best Treats & Eats in Texas” and earn rewards and deals. Officials noted that new members to the app will receive a free Blizzard treat at any size or a Hungr-Buster.