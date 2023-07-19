AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cynthia Walton, a committee and board member of the Women of Distinction Committee and Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, and Melinda Landry, mission delivery manager with Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, visited Today in Amarillo to talk about the upcoming Girl Scouts Women of Distinction Awards.

The ceremony will be a dinner held at the WT Alumni Dining Hall on Oct. 26. The annual event brings together and recognizes a group of purpose-driven leaders in business, government, education, and philanthropy, who, like the Girl Scouts, are dedicated to service and leadership in their community.

The Women of Distinction Awards honor three women, a community partner, and one man in the following categories:

Woman of Distinction Award : The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality of life for girls and women. This purpose-driven woman is a champion of female ambition and connects with others to create impactful solutions. She is an inspirational role model who shows young girls how to create positive change in our world.

: The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality of life for girls and women. This purpose-driven woman is a champion of female ambition and connects with others to create impactful solutions. She is an inspirational role model who shows young girls how to create positive change in our world. Rising Star : Girl Scouts know there’s no ‘right age’ to begin making a difference. Each year, one Rising Star Award is presented to a young Woman of Distinction between 14-19 years of age, who has volunteered, supported, or been a member of Girl Scouts for a minimum of two years. This individual has demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, and has made significant contributions in her community.

: Girl Scouts know there’s no ‘right age’ to begin making a difference. Each year, one Rising Star Award is presented to a young Woman of Distinction between 14-19 years of age, who has volunteered, supported, or been a member of Girl Scouts for a minimum of two years. This individual has demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, and has made significant contributions in her community. Outstanding Community Partner : This award recognizes organizations, corporations, or foundations of all sizes for their philanthropic and/or exceptional involvement with Girl Scouts. This partner makes an impressionable difference in enhancing education, transforming communities, and is dedicated to empowering young leaders.

: This award recognizes organizations, corporations, or foundations of all sizes for their philanthropic and/or exceptional involvement with Girl Scouts. This partner makes an impressionable difference in enhancing education, transforming communities, and is dedicated to empowering young leaders. Lifetime Achievement Award : The recipient of this award is a lifelong Girl Scout who has dedicated her life to serving in the interest and support of female leadership.

: The recipient of this award is a lifelong Girl Scout who has dedicated her life to serving in the interest and support of female leadership. Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout Award: The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality of life for girls and women.

Nominees do not need to be previous Girl Scouts, however, a connection to Girl Scouts is recommended.

Nominations are open until Aug. 4. You can click here to submit nominations.