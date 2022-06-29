AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) announced that it will host a group of 21 cross-country bicyclists from the group “Bike & Build” from Wednesday until July 1, who plan to assist with an AHFH home-building project during their stay.

As described by AHFH, the Bike & Build group “engages young adults in a service-oriented cycling trip to raise awareness for the affordable housing cause.” The group visiting Amarillo has been a part of a cross-country trip through the southern US since May 18. Their route began in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and is expected to link up with historic Route 66 to head to its end on Aug. 3 in Palmdale, Calif.

AHFH said that the Bike & Build group will hang trusses on the latest home construction project on 902 SE 21st, which will be a three-bedroom, two-bath home for a family of five.

“We have partnered with Bike & Build for many years and it is always a joy to host this group,” said AHFH Director of Community Engagement Naomi Perez, “It is incredible that these young adults not only complete this grueling journey, but they also take every opportunity to donate their time to communities along the way.”

More information on AHFH can be found on its website, and more information on the Bike & Build program can be found here.