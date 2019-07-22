AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today the Tascosa Golf Club hosted the Credit Union for Kids Golf Tournament to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

This is the fourth year for the tournament.

The event is put on by the Amarillo Area Chapter of Credit Unions.

The tournament includes a four-person scramble.., blind draw, and three flights.

There is also a 19th hole after-party with live music, food, and drinks.

“Events like these are vital to our organization, to the kids in our region. We would not be able to fulfill our mission and get the kiddos help that they need without events like this,” said Director of Children’s Miracle Network, Molly Caviness.

Children’s Miracle Network said the tournament has raised about $60,000.