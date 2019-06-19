Cowboys' Linebacker Jaylon Smith goes bowling with Maverick Boys and Girls Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dallas Cowboys' Linebacker Jaylon Smith made a stop in Amarillo today.

He was bowling with kids from the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.

The club's 'Summer Fest' was held at Cinergy, where Smith bowled with the kids and signed plenty of autographs.

More than 300 kids got to take part in the event.

"Anytime you get a chance to put influence into a child's life, it matters and it's something that I'm passionate about so that's why I'm here. I'm excited to be a part of this event for sure," said Smith.

Maverick Boys and Girls Club serves more than 1,000 kids in our area every year helping them become responsible citizens.