Community event helps prepare kids to go back to school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In just a couple of weeks, kids will be headed back to school.

One local group made sure they are going prepared by throwing a Community Water Bash at Bones Hooks Park on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds showed up to the second Community Water Bash put on by a local group who wanted to bring the community together.

“These kids they love it, parents love it, and we get a chance to see a different side of humanity,” Micheal Tinnin, co-founder of the event, stated.

The theme at Saturday’s Community Water Bash was unity in the community.

The event started as a Facebook post to host a get together in the park before the new school year.

“It is important to make sure that these kids know that their community is behind them,” Blanca Masias, co-founder, said.

Masias said it has grown since last year’s get-together idea.

“Whether it’s young, old, rich, poor, doesn’t matter what side of town you’re on we have a little bit of everybody,” Masias said.

The idea is to bring people from all over Amarillo in one place for a common goal.

“Everybody came out with good intentions the kids are out here having fun,” Masias stated.

The goal was to make sure children have everything they need before school starts. Local businesses and people in the community also donated school supplies, hair cuts, shoes, and much more.

“A lot of families are just chipping in and people are just coming together that’s what unity is,” Tinnin said.

Businesses also assisted in giving away school supplies, teaching personal hygiene, and even showing the importance of mental health by providing emergency hotlines.

“We have so much negativity that’s around us. We’re just bringing positivity and improving one’s quality of life,” Tinnin stated.

Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Police Department also came out and played games with the kids.

Organizers said this helps kids to not be afraid if they ever need them.

A raffle was also held that gave away free items such as shoes.