AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets hosted its fourth annual Fall Fashion Show Fundraiser tonight.

Colorful Closets is a non-profit which gives clothes to kids in Amarillo ISD and Canyon ISD in grades K-12.

Kids modeled the clothes which have been donated or purchased with donations.

In the first three days of this school year, Colorful Closets gave clothes to more than 120 kids.