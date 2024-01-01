AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host its 42nd annual M*A*S*H blood drive this weekend. The blood drive will be on Friday, Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the blood center.

Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and events manager, said the blood drive is an effort to replenish the blood supply used during the holidays.

“We always do lose a lot of blood over the holidays because there is a lot of travel and accidents with New Year’s. Unfortunately, things like that happen,” Newsom said. “This M*A*S*H Bash helps to replenish those units that we use and get that new year started where we have a healthy blood supply.”

Newsom said the center is currently seeing a lack of people aged 19 to 40 donating blood however the M*A*S*H blood drive will provide an incentive to encourage that age gap to donate.

“We’re just excited about this year because we have a lot of veterans, a lot of military, that come in for this drive. They love it,” she said. “The shirt is long-sleeved. Everybody loves the long-sleeved shirt. But we’re also trying to bring in some younger donors this year. We have an age gap between the 19 and 40 age range with our donors. And so for this drive, over the two days, everybody that comes in and donates not only gets the regular incentives but all those donors get entered for a chance to win a PS5 game system.”

According to Newsom, this will be the 42nd annual M*A*S*H blood drive the center will host.

“We have been doing this a very, very long time. It has been a very successful blood drive,” she said. “For an event to continue for 42 years says a lot. That is another reason we’re trying to bring in some younger donors. We want to continue the legacy of the M*A*S*H drive because people love it. It is just a great time. People like to come out for it and love that M*A*S*H shirt. So for 42 years, we’re celebrating it and hoping it’s bigger and better than ever.”

Newsom added that the community can come out the the blood drive to get a good start for the new year.

“I say start 2024 with a bang,” she said. “Why not do it by doing a good deed. It’s 45 minutes of your time and the majority of that is questions. The need in the arm part is only six or seven minutes. Make it a goal to start 2024 by giving someone else a chance to live. Your one donation can save three lives and that’s a powerful way to start 2024.”

For more information about the M*A*S*H blood drive, visit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center website.