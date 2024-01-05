AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host its 42nd annual M*A*S*H blood drive during the first weekend of January. The blood drive will be on Friday, Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, CMBC’s donor recruitment and events manager Misti Newsom said that the blood drive comes as an effort to replenish the blood supply used during the holiday season.

“We always do lose a lot of blood over the holidays because there is a lot of travel and accidents with New Year’s. Unfortunately, things like that happen,” Newsom said. “This M*A*S*H Bash helps to replenish those units that we use and get that new year started where we have a healthy blood supply.”

CMBC is part of Our Blood Institute, which contributes its supplies to blood supply networks that serve communities across the United States, including the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps and BioLinked. CMBC has also previously noted that anyone healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times per year.

Blood donation appointments can be scheduled online, and CMBC noted that donors who participate in the weekend’s blood drive can receive a 2024 42nd annual long-sleeved M*A*S*H shirt and a free pass to an Amarillo-area escape room, as well as a chance to win a PlayStation 5 and another gaming system.

During the blood drive on Friday, KAMR Local 4 News Reporter Princess Bryant will also offer regular updates from the event.