Coffee Memorial Blood Center holds blood drive to help fill the gap

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues in our area, the blood supply is low and is much needed. Tuesday, we teamed up with Coffee Memorial Blood Center for a blood drive.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Coffee Memorial Blood Center held a blood drive to help fill the gap during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blood supply has been way down due to the coronavirus.

“We have to draw about 125 units a day to meet the needs of the area and 70% of that comes from mobile onsite drives. Businesses are working from home, schools are online classes and colleges and universities and churches are online services. We have very few places to go,” said Suzanne Talley, Executive Director at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Not only is this blood drive to help the low supply, but you can also help two students win scholarships to the school of their choice.

“Not only are we going to get the blood we need for patients, two lucky winners at the end of the day, today at 7 o’clock, are going to walk away with $2,500 scholarship or a $1,500 scholarship,” said Talley

To some giving blood is personal and they make an effort to do it, even during these hard times, like Denise Stephenson.

“Well I had triplets, back in 2001 in a complicated delivery, so without blood donors, me and my triplets may not be here today, so it’s very important,” said Stephenson.

Click here to schedule an appointment to donate.

