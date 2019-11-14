Coffee Memorial Blood Center getting new clean-room

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is getting a new high tech clean-room.

This clean-room was donated by the Coffee Memorial Blood Center Foundation.

It will help local scientists who are hired by bigger companies to study cell therapy.

The therapy will require different types of donations like white blood cells and stem cells depending on what is being studied at that time.

“If they had that little bit of infrastructure added to what they already have, then they would be ideal places to be able to do exactly what we’re going to start doing here. So, it really is very forward-thinking in the world,” said Vice President of Bio Development at Coffee Memorial Blood Center, Charles Mooney.

The clean-room will be open for business in January 2020.