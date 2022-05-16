AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Addison Graham is a rock star.

“When I was five days old, we found out I had two murmurs, a VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect) and an ASD (Atrial Septal Defect),” the CMN Miracle Child said.

The murmurs were found on an EKG (electrocardiogram) machine, and the ASD murmur closed itself about three months later.

But the VSD murmur, “was still there when I was 12,” she said.

Not only was the murmur still present years later, it was bigger than doctors originally thought.

“When they got in there, originally they had thought it was like half a millimeter,” Graham explained. “When we actually went into the surgery, they found out it was a lot bigger, it was the size of a quarter.”

The location of the murmur meant doctors couldn’t treat it conventionally.

“Because it was too close to a ventricle in my hearts electrical system, they didn’t want to risk it doing a cath,” she emphasized.

As a result, Addison decided to have heart surgery.

“It was kind of scary, I find it fortunate because I only had to the have the one and I know some have to have multiple,” she told KAMR.

The surgery was a success, but what it symbolized for Addison and her family was much bigger.

“At that point in time, I knew God’s grace had come down to us,” her father, Michael Graham said emphatically. “Because that type of event, that size of a murmur, she could’ve been one of those kids that was playing volleyball, which she was doing at the time, or dancing and collapse and have major issues or pass away.”

Addison and her family credit Children’s Miracle Network for donating the machine that saved her life.

“Without that machine, they never would have caught the enlargement, and I could have died,” she said.

Through assistance, equipment, therapy and numerous other expenses that come with treatment, “Children’s Miracle Network is definitely a silent angel,” Michael Graham said.

After her experience, Addison wanted to help CMN acquire a new EKG machine.

“We set up a GoFundMe page, and we sent flyers, my parents posted things on social media, and raised about $10,000 to $12,000,” she noted.

She said seeing other kids dealing with issues during her hospital stay touched her heart, and she knew she had to act.

“I think being able to get the help they need is important, because I’m very positive it saved my life,” she said.

After her experience, she said she wants to help to pay it forward.

“I want to work with Children’s Miracle Network, I want to help with fundraising stuff. I wanna raise stuff for kids like me, so they can get the help they need,” she said excitedly.

All of it, with a heart as big as Texas.

For more information on Children’s Miracle Network, including how you can donate, click here.