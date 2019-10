AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clint Brakebill, Zach Martin, and Chris Martin are all getting scruffy for a good cause.

Today was the final shave for the trio before #NoShaveNovember, courtesy of Men’s Only on Gem Lake Road.

NoShaveNovember is a campaign to raise awareness for cancer by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild.

Clint, Zach, and Chris will be raising money for 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

You can donate to the cause here: