CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Clarendon College website, the president of the college, Tex Buckhaults, went on to shave his head after a fundraising goal was met on Dec. 9.
The website detailed that Buckhaults agreed to shave his head if the Paws Against Cancer fund reached its goal of raising $10,000. The goal was met and therefore Buckhaults shaved his head in support.
(Before and after photo of Tex Buckhaults courtesy of Clarendon College)
The Paws Against Cancer fund, according to the website, was created by Clarendon College employees for “the benefit of their fellow employees who are fighting cancer.”