AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panda Express announced that it will raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Boys & Girls Clubs of America on “Panda Cares Day” all day Tuesday.

According to the Panda Express website, 50% of pre-tax purchases at Panda Express will be donated to both organizations equally on Tuesday.

The website detailed that donations can be made by ordering food at PandaExpress.com or on the mobile app. Customers will enter the code PCD2023 into “Fundraiser Code” and then place the order for Aug. 8.