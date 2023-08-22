AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from Love’s Travel Stops detailed that its upcoming annual fundraiser will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the U.S. and is set to begin on Friday.

The announcement noted that the fundraiser will run from Aug. 25-Sept. 29 and will include Love’s Travel Stops, Country Stores and Speedco locations. Customers will have the chance to purchase a $1, $5, or $20 balloon for CMN. The public can also round up their change or place a cash donation at Love’s locations.

Officials added that customers can purchase a teddy bear for $19.99 at Love’s hotels, along with any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1 on Sept. 29 for National Coffee Day through the Love’s Connect App, and all the proceeds will go to CMN Hospitals.

Love’s companies, Musket Corp. and Trillium Energy Solutions, will also participate in the fundraising efforts by hosting their annual “Drive for a Child” event in October at Topgolf Houston benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital, according to officials.

“Thank you to our team members and customers for stepping up each year and supporting this amazing cause,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “It’s inspiring to see how our team members are committed to asking every customer to donate and how they go above and beyond in coming up with new, innovative, grassroots fundraising ideas. Our loyal customers are amazing, and because of their continued generosity we are closing in on $50 million of lifetime fundraising for this campaign. When they reach into their pockets and hearts to help children it means the world to us, because we know when we change kids’ health, we change the future – for all of us.”

In addition, Love’s was named CMN Hospitals’ U.S. Corporate Partner of the Year for its fundraising in 2022 as officials released the following information on the distribution of the raised funds:

26% provided advancement services that support innovative programs and projects;

25% went to improve lifesaving equipment;

23% supported patient services for patients’ and families’ overall well-being;

12% helped provide charitable care to patients;

7% provided education for patients, families and the community; and

7% supported research and treatment for how we care for children.

“Anytime we’re traveling, Love’s is the only place we stop if at all possible,” said Carrie Stowell, mom of twin girls who received treatment from Children’s Health Foundation facilities in Oklahoma. “Since our journey in the NICU, we know whether it’s here in Oklahoma or in other states, Love’s is supporting a local children’s hospital. We know that any donations we make are going to a good cause. So that’s where we’re stopping to spend our money. It doesn’t have to be a lot to make a difference.”