AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Dairy Queen are partnering with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to give back during their Miracle Treat Day on July 27.

According to DQ, for every blizzard treat purchased $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals benefiting the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.

Officials said customers can purchase their favorite Blizzard Treat in any size or flavor including the new and limited of time Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard at a DQ restaurant and $1 or more is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for each Blizzard Treat purchased.

DQ detailed that donations aim to provide critical lifesaving equipment and pediatric healthcare resources for local hospitals to treat sick and injured children throughout Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators` Council, visit the Diary Queens website.